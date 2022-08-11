Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal's Famous Fruiterie Milano Has 1,000+ Types of Cheese & 500 Bottles Of Olive Oil

You'll be spoiled for choice. 🇮🇹🧀

Staff Writer
Fruiterie Milano in Little Italy.

Fruiterie Milano in Little Italy.

Charlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog

Most Montrealers know the giant, red cursive lettering on boulevard Saint-Laurent in Little Italy, but those who haven't stepped foot in the famous Fruiterie Milano might not know that behind the bold signage is an expansive showroom with an equally bold selection of goods, including walls of oils and more cheese than you could taste in a lifetime.

The variety of cheeses, including blue, hard, soft cheese, processed, semi-soft and much, much more, is especially impressive.

Celia Zaurrini, president of the supermarket, guarantees that the shop has more than 1,000 types of cheese when you take into account the maturation and flavours. For instance, you'll find pecorino infused with pear, but also other variants of the same cheese with figs or pistachio.

The cheese offering includes local products from Quebec and other parts of Canada, as well as goods imported from Italy, Switzerland, France, Germany, Holland, Spain, England and Greece. You'll also find all kinds of charcuterie, including sausage, prosciutto, truffle ham, and pâtés.

A glimpse at Fruiterie Milano's cheese offeringA glimpse at Fruiterie Milano's cheese offeringCharlotte Hoareau | MTL Blog

"We're always looking for new products on the market. We attend food shows and conferences overseas such as Cibus in Parma and Tuttofood in Milano," says the president.

Another impressive aisle in the store displays over 500 gleaming bottles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. The owners say they went the extra mile to obtain a prestigious selection from across North America and Europe.

Fruiterie Milano opened its doors in 1954 aiming to bring some of Italy’s best culinary products to our city. Back then, this family business only had one aisle. It expanded with the years to become an iconic Italian supermarket with monthly new additions to its stock.

Popular amongst locals, and not just the ones with Italian roots, the store is currently welcoming more tourists than usual with the ItalFestMTL.

