italfestmtl

Montreal's Huge Italian Food & Culture Festival Starts This Week — Here's What's Happening

Viva Italia! 🇮🇹

Staff Writer
A line of colourful cars in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood. Right: A crowd gathering during a performance as part of ItalfestMTL.

Alya El Guermai | Courtesy of ItalfestMTL, Milena Cottini | Courtesy of ItalfestMTL

Bravissimo! — the 29th edition of ItalfestMTL, formerly called Montreal's Italian Week, will take place from August 5 to 20.

The event is back in full swing with both virtual and in-person activities all around the island, including in Kirkland, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, LaSalle, Saint-Léonard, Little Italy and, for the first time ever, the Quartier des Spectacles.

This year, organizers chose to showcase the culture and the traditions of the beautiful Abruzzo region, with a photographic exhibition as well as a conference about its history.

Over the course of the 16-day festival, a long lineup of performers, from opera to pop singers, will share their love for the boot-shaped country with Montrealers. According to the program, you can expect dozens of concerts, online food and storytelling workshops, circus performances, a baking contest, magic shows, art exhibits and more.

Boulevard Saint-Laurent in Little Italy will become an exhibition space with activities and kiosks featuring crafts and food from different Italian regions.

A showcase of colourful mopeds during ItalfestMTL.A showcase of colourful mopeds during ItalfestMTL.Marcia Loor | Courtesy of ItalfestMTL

Movie lovers can stop by the open-air cinemas in Kirkland and Parc Dante to watch classics like La Dolce Vita under the stars.

Attendees can also check out a fashion show of works by Italian-Canadian designers and participate in historical tours.

Note that you can buy a $5 ticket to participate in the lottery and with a bit of luck, you might win one of the prizes, including a watch by designer Hamilton or a trip for two to Italy.

ItalfestMTL

Price: Many events are free to attend

When/Where: Neighbourhoods and venues around the city, including:

  • August 5 to 6: Kirkland — Broccolini parking lot; 16766, Trans-Canada Hwy, Kirkland, QC
  • August 6: Notre-Dame-de-Grâce — Parc Georges St-Pierre; 999, av. Oxford, Montreal, QC
  • August 9: LaSalle — Parc Ouellette; rue Serre, Montreal, QC
  • August 10: Saint-Léonard — Parc Wilfrid-Bastien; 8255, boul. Lacordaire, Saint-Léonard, QC
  • August 12 to 14: Little Italy — boulevard Saint-Laurent
  • August 19 to 20: Quartier des Spectacles (Esplanade Tranquille)

Website

