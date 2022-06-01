Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lachine canal

Montreal's Floating Bar Is Docking In The Lachine Canal With Sea-Themed Cocktails To Sip

All aboard the Canal Lounge! ⚓

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
A boat with windows along the side and a line of nautical flags flying at the top floats in the Lachine Canal beneath a spectacular pink and blue sunset. Right: People sit below deck at tables next to a stocked bar.

A boat with windows along the side and a line of nautical flags flying at the top floats in the Lachine Canal beneath a spectacular pink and blue sunset. Right: People sit below deck at tables next to a stocked bar.

@canallounge | Instagram

Montreal's only floating bar is gliding back into the Lachine Canal this summer with a menu full of sea-themed drinks and snacks to savour below deck. The Canal Lounge opens its hatch on June 7 just steps away from Atwater Market, offering stunning views of sunsets on the water and romantic date nights under a starry sky.

You can order your favourite mixed drink from the bar, or pick from a selection of boat-ready cocktails. Options include the Malibu Seabreeze with coconut rum, pineapple, and cranberry, or the Perfect Storm featuring dark rum, spicy ginger beer, and lime. Simple cocktails start at $11, with themed drinks costing $13 each, and a running up to a $15 Aperol Spritz boasting "the best in town." Non-alcoholic cocktails are priced at $10.

For those who prefer beer, the Canal Lounge has a sea-ready Boréale beer on tap. The Pilsner des mers pays tribute to Quebec's maritime coastline with a pale malt taste and subtle grassy and floral notes.

When it comes to meals, the Lounge has a light tapas menu. There are several shareable charcuterie options, like the 'Radeau pour Deux' that offers hummus, tapenade, brie, meats, and breads for $25. At the same price point, the 'Upperdeck' includes stuffed grape leaves, crab, bocconcini, chorizo, and pretzels, among other finger foods.

Many of the charcuterie options can be ordered separately, ranging from $7-9 per dish.

The boat doesn't take reservations and groups of more than six people aren't allowed. You'll need to be 18 and over to enter the Lounge.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...