Montreal's Floating Bar Is Docking In The Lachine Canal With Sea-Themed Cocktails To Sip
All aboard the Canal Lounge! ⚓
Montreal's only floating bar is gliding back into the Lachine Canal this summer with a menu full of sea-themed drinks and snacks to savour below deck. The Canal Lounge opens its hatch on June 7 just steps away from Atwater Market, offering stunning views of sunsets on the water and romantic date nights under a starry sky.
You can order your favourite mixed drink from the bar, or pick from a selection of boat-ready cocktails. Options include the Malibu Seabreeze with coconut rum, pineapple, and cranberry, or the Perfect Storm featuring dark rum, spicy ginger beer, and lime. Simple cocktails start at $11, with themed drinks costing $13 each, and a running up to a $15 Aperol Spritz boasting "the best in town." Non-alcoholic cocktails are priced at $10.
For those who prefer beer, the Canal Lounge has a sea-ready Boréale beer on tap. The Pilsner des mers pays tribute to Quebec's maritime coastline with a pale malt taste and subtle grassy and floral notes.
When it comes to meals, the Lounge has a light tapas menu. There are several shareable charcuterie options, like the 'Radeau pour Deux' that offers hummus, tapenade, brie, meats, and breads for $25. At the same price point, the 'Upperdeck' includes stuffed grape leaves, crab, bocconcini, chorizo, and pretzels, among other finger foods.
Many of the charcuterie options can be ordered separately, ranging from $7-9 per dish.
The boat doesn't take reservations and groups of more than six people aren't allowed. You'll need to be 18 and over to enter the Lounge.