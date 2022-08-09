Montreal's ImPAWsibly Cute Corgi Parade (!) Is Coming Back & Even Non-Dog Owners Can Attend
Get ready to pet "a sea of fluffy butts."
If you’re a corgi owner, a corgi lover, or maybe even a corgi yourself, your time has come to take over the streets! Montreal is bringing back the glorious Great Corgi Parade, first launched and loved during the Shoni Market last year.
Someone pets a happy corgi at last year's party.Jonathan Duval | courtesy of Shoni Market
The first parade welcomed over 150 adorable dogs, in a veritable swarm of precious little ears. This year, organizers hope for an even bigger, fluffier turnout, with the goal of becoming the largest such gathering in the country.
A classic corgi sploot in high definition.Jonathan Duval | courtesy of Shoni Market
This epic gathering will take place at the Percy-Walters Park dog park, just a short walk away from the Shoni Market, which is also returning to Shaughnessy this year. The theme for this year’s “pawrty” is back to school – and the most stylish corgi title is up for grabs.
Corgis play at last year's party.Yasuko Tadokoro | courtesy of YATAI MTL
Corgi owners are invited to register for the event by filling out a Google form. The event is open to folks without dogs, so no one misses out on the much-needed dose of puppy sweetness.
The event will kick off with the parade, which goes all the way to College LaSalle, where a giant boombox will be waiting to launch the party phase of the afternoon.
When: September 10, 1 p.m. (September 11 in case of inclement weather)
Where: Percy-Walters Park, 40 Av. Mcgregor