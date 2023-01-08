Montreal's Lightly Snowy Weather Will Stay Mild Over The Next Few Days With Sunshine To Spare
It won't even be too cold this week!
As Montreal remains coated with a light dusting of snow and some slippery layers of ice, the weather is set to stay mild through the beginning of next week, according to Environment Canada's weather services. Although there won't be heavy snows over the next few days, we can expect temperatures below freezing for at least the next week, per MétéoMédia's weekly forecast.
The Montreal region won't see much more snow, but a second storm system will enter the province come Monday, January 9, an Environment Canada meteorologist told MTL Blog over the phone. Before that, we can expect some cloudy sunshine once the gentle snows die down.
The new storm system should only bring "just one to two centimetres" of snow, according to Environment Canada. Tuesday, January 10, is set to be "a beautiful day," the meteorologist told MTL Blog, so make the most of the weather by crossing some wintry activities off of your January bucket list, like visiting Illumi Laval or skating on the Esplanade Tranquille's massive skating rink.
Over the next week, the lowest temperatures will reach -15 at night, but the days won't be much colder than -12, according to MétéoMédia. In other words, it'll be great weather for some outdoor ice skating under the frosty winter sun.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.