7 Of Montreal's Best Free Outdoor Skating Spots
You HAVE to skate at Parc La Fontaine at least once!
Imagine gliding on ice with your longtime best friend while light snow falls gently over your hair and shoulders. You make eye contact and laugh together, and at that moment you realize it: you're in love.
Do you want that to happen to you? That's what I thought. It's time to get yourself and your crush and bestie to an outdoor skating rink as soon as possible. Maybe wear a helmet, though, even if that's a little less picture-perfect.
Parc La Fontaine
Address: 3819, av. Calixa-Lavallée, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This popular outdoor ice rink is picturesque and spacious, but the best part is that you can rent skates nearby for $11.96 and helmets for $4.35.
Esplanade Tranquille
Address: 1442 rue Clark, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This free rink is more than twice the size of the one at the Rockefeller Center, and that's saying something.
Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier
Address: 1115, av. Laurier E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Soon, you'll be able to register for rink time, which grants you priority over the unregistered plebs trying to skate around you this winter.
Lac aux Castors
Address: 2000, ch. Remembrance, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This skating spot is gorgeous in the daytime, but it lights up to become truly beautiful at night!
Parc Maisonneuve
Address: 4365, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, this public rink is all-access and claims to be the largest on the east side of the island.
Parc St-Viateur
Address: 530, av. Querbes, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Though it opens a little later at 8 a.m., this spot is perfect for some late-night skating, since it's open until 11 p.m. each day.
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Address: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: On top of a massive free rectangular rink, this spot offers a refrigerated skating trail where you can watch the sun set over the city with your beau/bestie.