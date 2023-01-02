Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

7 Of Montreal's Best Free Outdoor Skating Spots

You HAVE to skate at Parc La Fontaine at least once!

Staff Writer
People skate on the ice at Parc La Fontaine.

People skate on the ice at Parc La Fontaine.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Imagine gliding on ice with your longtime best friend while light snow falls gently over your hair and shoulders. You make eye contact and laugh together, and at that moment you realize it: you're in love.

Do you want that to happen to you? That's what I thought. It's time to get yourself and your crush and bestie to an outdoor skating rink as soon as possible. Maybe wear a helmet, though, even if that's a little less picture-perfect.

Parc La Fontaine

Address: 3819, av. Calixa-Lavallée, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This popular outdoor ice rink is picturesque and spacious, but the best part is that you can rent skates nearby for $11.96 and helmets for $4.35.

Website

Esplanade Tranquille

Address: 1442 rue Clark, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This free rink is more than twice the size of the one at the Rockefeller Center, and that's saying something.

Website

Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier

Address: 1115, av. Laurier E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Soon, you'll be able to register for rink time, which grants you priority over the unregistered plebs trying to skate around you this winter.

Website

Lac aux Castors

Address: 2000, ch. Remembrance, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This skating spot is gorgeous in the daytime, but it lights up to become truly beautiful at night!

Website

Parc Maisonneuve

Address: 4365, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, this public rink is all-access and claims to be the largest on the east side of the island.

Website

Parc St-Viateur

Address: 530, av. Querbes, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Though it opens a little later at 8 a.m., this spot is perfect for some late-night skating, since it's open until 11 p.m. each day.

Website

Parc Jean-Drapeau

Address: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: On top of a massive free rectangular rink, this spot offers a refrigerated skating trail where you can watch the sun set over the city with your beau/bestie.

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...