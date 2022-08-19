This Montreal Comedy Party Is Closing Out The Summer With Free Shots & A Hilarious Lineup
Kickback is coming in hot this weekend!
With a stellar lineup, DJ set and free shots, Kickback is seriously kicking it back this weekend with a comedy party you won't want to miss.
The event will take place tomorrow August 20 on Saint-Laurent where hosts and Kickback creators, Eva Alexopoulos and Micah will guide you along an experience filled with laughs, high energy and good music. Oh, and of course, free shots!
After starting Kickback over two years ago, Eva and Micah have merged the worlds of comedy and music creating a space where nobody is really a stranger. "I should warn you of our family tradition," Alexopoulos told MTL Blog. "Before every show, Micah, my partner, and I buy everyone a shot which we take together to kick off the show."
"Our signature shot symbolizes having a shared experience with people you would have considered 'strangers' at the beginning of the show. We don't believe in strangers, they're just friends you haven't met yet." Free shot and new friends? A total win-win.
The lineup includes an array of talented comics who have been featured on Netflix, Just For Laughs and Zoofest. You'll be able to get your laugh on all night long with performances by Amer Rez, Tom Murphy, Sarah Warren, Masson Terry, Logan Brown and Abby Stonehouse.
Guest DJ Nicky Raizins will also be performing for some added flair to the night.
Kickback has also partnered with Prohibition, allowing you to get your hands on a few giveaways. The event is BYOB + BYOW (that stands for "bring your own weed," as you can light up in the venue for some added giggles if you roll like that).
Doors for Kickback VOL. 11 open at 8:00 p.m and the show officially kicks off at 9:00 p.m.
Kickback VOL. 11: Summer Send Off
Price: Tickets range from $21.59 to $32.09
When: August 20, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. (show starts at 9:00 p.m.)
Address: 3655, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
