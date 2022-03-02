New Country Music Festival LASSO Montreal Trotted Out Its Lineup — Including Luke Bryan
There's a snake in my boot! 🐍🤠
Almost three years after it was first announced, Montreal country music festival LASSO is finally going ahead. The festival dropped its lineup for its long-awaited first edition, including headliners Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Kelsea Ballerini.
Other names could be added to the list.
Bryan was supposed to headline the festival in 2020, but the pandemic forced that rodeo out of town (idk).
LASSO is coming to the Espace 67 festival grounds on Île-Sainte-Hélène in Parc Jean-Drapeau on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, 13, 2022.
Two-day passes are already for sale on the LASSO website. General admission is $220. The $400 Gold Pass grants access to "a premium view of the main stage," "exclusive food and beverage stands," a private toilet area, and "fast-lane entry" to the festival.
For $535, festival-goers get to ascend to the Sky Lounge with its "breathtaking view of the site and the main stage," bottle service and access to the front pit.
Single-day passes for LASSO Montreal go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m.
On social media, LASSO is currently conducting a contest that will see one lucky participant win general admission passes for themselves and a friend for life.
To enter, Instagram users have to like LASSO's lineup post (above), share it to their story while tagging the LASSO account, and tag friends in the comments under the post.
Get the festival details below.
LASSO Montreal 2022
Price:
- $220 for a two-day general admission pass
- single-day passes go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m.
Where: Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC
When: Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, 2022