Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lasso montreal

New Country Music Festival LASSO Montreal Trotted Out Its Lineup — Including Luke Bryan

There's a snake in my boot! 🐍🤠

Country music singer Luke Bryan stands in front of a trailer. Right: Aerial view of Montreal's Île-Sainte-Hélène.
@lukebryan | Instagram, @lassomtl | Instagram

Almost three years after it was first announced, Montreal country music festival LASSO is finally going ahead. The festival dropped its lineup for its long-awaited first edition, including headliners Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Other names could be added to the list.

Bryan was supposed to headline the festival in 2020, but the pandemic forced that rodeo out of town (idk).

LASSO is coming to the Espace 67 festival grounds on Île-Sainte-Hélène in Parc Jean-Drapeau on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, 13, 2022.

Two-day passes are already for sale on the LASSO website. General admission is $220. The $400 Gold Pass grants access to "a premium view of the main stage," "exclusive food and beverage stands," a private toilet area, and "fast-lane entry" to the festival.

For $535, festival-goers get to ascend to the Sky Lounge with its "breathtaking view of the site and the main stage," bottle service and access to the front pit.

Single-day passes for LASSO Montreal go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m.

On social media, LASSO is currently conducting a contest that will see one lucky participant win general admission passes for themselves and a friend for life.

To enter, Instagram users have to like LASSO's lineup post (above), share it to their story while tagging the LASSO account, and tag friends in the comments under the post.

Get the festival details below.

LASSO Montreal 2022

Price:

  • $220 for a two-day general admission pass
  • single-day passes go on sale Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m.

Where: Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

When: Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, 2022

Website

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...