11 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Enjoy The Last Bits Of Summer
Eat, laugh and dance outside before it gets too cold! ☀️
Funny how time flies when you're having fun. It's almost mid-August, and it seems like the highlights of this festival season are already behind us. Plus, the Quebec winter forecast is not looking good, hanging over our heads like the sword of Damocles.
Luckily, Montrealers still have a bit of time to make the most of the sunny days. Here's a list of things to do this weekend, from fun festivals including Lasso all the way to classical music and yoga, this weekend will be one for the books.
So, where will you go?
Get Colourful At This Holi-Inspired Festival
Cost: $20.63 – $30.86
When: August 13, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m
Address: Quai de l'Horloge
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's Holi-inspired festival is back this Saturday for its third edition. In addition to music shows and the usual colour-throwing, you'll also find food stalls and henna artists.
Have A Drink At Village au Pied-du-Courant
Cost: Free entrance
When: After 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday until September 18
Address: 2100, rue Notre-Dame E.
Why You Need To Go: This Friday, the Village au Pied-du-Courant will host its 'Purr Club Social' night, a mix between house music and disco, with DJs Luc Raymond, MightyKat et Soundshaper. The following day, Montrealers are invited to attend the Yambae festival for some bachata or salsa lessons and shows.
Attend ItalFestMTL
Cost: Free
When: August 5 to 21
Address: Little Italy & Villeray
Why You Need To Go: The 29th edition of Montreal's Italian festival is still on! This weekend, you can watch free concerts by artists representing a diverse array of genres, including Country Punk singer Manny Blu, rising star Lili-Ann De Fransesco, Pino Gioia, Gianni Bodo and more.
Dance The Day Away At Piknic Électronik
Cost: $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event
When: August 14, from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Address: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Need To Go: Our favorite Sunday gathering is back this weekend for a special Pride edition after a well-deserved break. The Montreal-based queer collective Slut Island will heat up the Scène du Boisé. You can also expect Maya Jane Coles, Guillaume Michaud and Ian Jackman on the Vidéotron stage. Pride festivities are not over y'all!
Eat Some Japanese Food At Matsuri Japon
Cost: Free entry
When: August 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 8155, rue Rousselot
Why You Need To Go: This summer festival celebrates "all things Japanese" including the language, martial arts, traditional music, dance, gastronomy and more. We recommend you come hungry as you'll have the opportunity to try Okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake), takoyaki (octopus balls) as well as cold Udon (noodles).
Find Your Zen With Yoga En Ville
Cost: Free
When: August 14, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: Quai de l'Horloge, Old Port
Why You Need To Go: Inhale. Exhale. Time to relax with these free seven yoga workshops by the water. Whether you're interested in learning more about postures, breathing, meditation, kirtan, Vinyasa or Yin Yoga — you can rely on Yoga en Ville to disconnect from your stressful routine and start next week on a good note.
Listen To Some Classical Music Courtesy Of The Symphony Orchestra
Cost: Concert tickets from $10 to $45 as well as free shows
When: August 10 to 14
Address: Olympic Park's Esplanade and Quartier des Spectacles
Why You Need To Go: This weekend, the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal is celebrating musical cultures the Americas with its 2022 Classical Spree. It started Wednesday with a free show at the Olympic Park. The event includes 24 indoor concerts in total in addition to free activities in the Quartier des spectacles.
Try Some Local Wine & Ciders At Marché Jean-Talon
Cost: Free entrance
When: August 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: Marché Jean-Talon
Why You Need To Go: 15 different producers will be participating in this fair to show off great wines and ciders from Quebec. With a glass in your hand, you can enjoy some jazz music, or attend conferences to learn more about their products and how they work.
Watch Pitbull & Iggy Azalea At The Bell Centre
Cost: From $86
When: August 12, 8 p.m.
Address: Bell Centre
Why You Need To Go: Mr. Worldwide and Australian artist Iggy Azalea are stopping in town for a memorable show as part of their summer tour. Montrealers are invited to join the party to sing along iconic songs from the Miami rapper, such as "Time of our lives" and "I know you want me."
Try Kayaking At Village Des Ecluses
Cost: Single kayak is $12 for a one-hour rental, $30 for half a day and $55 for a full day. A double kayak is $18 for one hour, $45 for half a day and $80 for a full day.
When: Open every day from 9 a.m.
Address: 2, ch. du Canal, Pointe-des-Cascades, QC
Why You Need To Go: Only 45 minutes away from Montreal, the Village des Ecluses has it all for a great weekend getaway. With paddleboard, kayak and electric surfboard rentals, you can try something new and have lots of fun in the water. The estate also has a bar, a BBQ, a microbrasserie, a theatre, a cycling path and a DJ set on the beach every Sunday until the end of summer.
Live It Up At Lasso Festival
Cost: $220 for a two-day general admission pass
When: August 12 to 13
Address: Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Need To Go: The long-awaited country music festival will finally have its first-ever edition this weekend on Île-Sainte-Hélène. Cowboys and cowgirls, this is your chance to put on the hat and see performances by Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion, Kelsea Ballerini and more. Yee-hah!