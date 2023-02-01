The Metro Metro 2023 Lineup Dropped — Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne & More To Take The Stage
Two rappers with "Lil" in their names are also making an appearance.
Montreal's premier urban music festival Metro Metro is back for its second year running after a brief hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, and its headliners this year are not to be missed.
Top billing for day one is Lil Wayne, followed by Jack Harlow on day two and Lil Baby on the festival's third and final day of shows. The festival is taking place from May 19 to May 21, 2023, and will feature a host of other musical talents, including Coi Leray and Metro Boomin.
The Kid Laroi will also be performing as a special guest, and a group of DJs are set to take the stage as well, including DJ Kleancut and DJ Quest.
Metro Metro is a 16+ event, and full weekend passes will be on sale as of February third at noon. Last year, the three-day experience cost $229, or $146 less than the basic three-day Osheaga pass for 2022.
There will also be VIP passes available, which include "access to a VIP section, an unobstructed view of the stage, a private bar, a food offer and VIP restrooms," as well as bottle service. Alcohol and food prices aren't included in the cost of your VIP pass, the prices for which are yet to be revealed.
For local artists interested in showcasing their talents on the same stage as Lil Tjay or Ski Mask the Slump God, Metro Metro's FAQ suggests that you "shoot your shot here: booking@midwaygroup.ca." If you have the guts to do it, maybe your big break is coming this May.
Metro Metro Festival
When: May 19 to 21, 2023
Where: Olympic Park Esplanade — 4141, ave. Pierre-De Coubertin, Montreal, QC