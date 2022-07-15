Montreal's Parc Frédéric-Back Is Hosting A Free Creole Music Festival
From July 22 to 24, you can celebrate creole music and culture at the Parc Frédéric-Back in Saint-Michel. For its ninth edition, the Festival International Mizik Kreyol de Montréal invites Montrealers of all ages to come enjoy tropical tunes... for free!
This year's lineup includes well-known artists in the creole music industry, including Nu-Look, Djapot, Fly, Katel Mizik, Ekip, 911 Konpa, Florence El Luche, and more. In addition to the concerts, the outdoor venue will include food and drink kiosks, on-site entertainment, inflatable structures, and face painting for children.
Up to six food stands will serve traditional creole dishes, such as the Haitian griot, patties, sticky rice and fried chicken. Thirsty festival-goers will find alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at the bar, including cocktails made with Caribbean rum, beers and cognac. Prices vary between $8 and $15 per meal.
Laurraine Leblanc, organizer and spokesperson for the event, told MTL Blog that this new free format makes it especially accessible to the whole community. She also hopes the event will inspire young people who aspire to work in the entertainment industry.
"It is the first time that a three-day festival will take place at the Parc Frédéric-Back. It was important for us to remain in Saint-Michel, home to a significant Haitian community living in Montreal."
Attendees are encouraged to use public transit as the park has few parking spots.
Those who wish to keep partying after the shows can purchase tickets online and attend four after-parties at Complexe La Providence. Tickets will be available at the door if not sold out before the event.
The Festival International Mizik Kreyol de Montréal
2019 edition of the Festival International Mizik Kreyol de Montréal.Courtesy of the Festival International Mizik Kreyol de Montréal
When: July 22 to 24, from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on the last day)
Where: Parc Frédéric-Back, 8400, 2e Ave, Montreal, QC
Cost: Free