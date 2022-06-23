Montreal's Old Port Is Offering $12 Yoga Classes On Its Urban Beach
Fish pose might come a little easier by the water. 🧘
Life can be a beach, so Montreal's Old Port is offering yoga classes with a stunning view of the Saint Lawrence River to help you relax. The riverside sessions will take place every Tuesday on the Clock Tower Beach from June 28 to August 30. You'll just need to bring your own mat and register for the $12 classes ahead of time to reserve your spot.
Starting at 6 p.m., the one-of-a-kind sessions will run for an hour on the boardwalk, between the sand and river surf. You'll be able to reconnect with nature while you stretch and do your sun salutations to the actual sun, before cooling off at refreshing mist stations set up along the beach.
The Clock Tower Beach features sand, lounge chairs, bright-coloured umbrellas and a boardwalk. The yoga classes take place on the wooden walkway as close to the water as possible.
Of course, you can always put your mat on the sand to further strengthen your muscles, since not having a stable surface makes the body work harder to maintain the posture. However, rubber yoga mats don't work well with sand. If you opt for the boardwalk, it may be better to use a beach towel that won't absorb heat or degrade in direct sunlight.
You'll want to pack water to stay hydrated during the sessions, although there is an on-site bistro that serves cold beverages and snacks. Bottled water costs around $3, while Vitamin Water goes for $4. There are also fresh fruit options for $1.25.
You can register for one of the 10 classes here.
Old Port Beach Yoga
Yoga class participants with one leg forward and arms raised face toward île Sainte-Hélène from the Clock Tower Beach boardwalk.
Courtesty of the Vieux-Port de Montréal.
When: June 28 - August 30, 6 - 7 p.m.
Where: Clock Tower Beach
Cost: $12
Wheelchair Accessibility: Yes