This Long Weekend Is Your Last Chance To Relax In The Sand At Montreal's Clock Tower Beach
Summer is almost over.😢
Clock Tower Beach, the iconic summer chilling spot at the Old Port, is ending its season on September 5. You only have a few days left to relax barefoot in the white sand just five minutes from downtown.
While swimming isn't allowed, the beach features blue lounge chairs, large parasols, a wooden boardwalk, misting stations, as well as fantastic views of the St. Lawrence River, the Jacques-Cartier Bridge and Île Sainte-Hélène.
This long weekend, you can bring your own picnic, or treat yourself to snacks and beverages, including coffee, beers, nachos, hot dogs, sandwiches and ice cream, at the on-site bistro.
Glass bottles, pets, alcoholic drinks bought elsewhere and smoking are forbidden on the premises.
Summer 2022 at the Old Port's urban beach was one for the books, especially with its yoga classes and beachfront parties during the fireworks competition.
The Clock Tower Beach
Cost: Free entry
When: Until September 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Quai de l'Horloge, Old Port