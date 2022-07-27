Montreal's Old Port Has $69 Segway Rentals So You Can Ride Along The River Like It's 2001
Nothing says hot and heavy like segs and the city.
Montreal's Old Port is offering the coolest way to zip along the St-Lawrence River without breaking a sweat since 2001. You can book an hour-long Segway rental session with ÉcoRécréo for just $69. If you want a special sunset ride, that costs an extra $10.
Each rental comes with a helmet and a tour guide. Sessions start off with a 15-minute training session to get comfortable on the two-wheeled electric vehicles. Getting acclimated is usually pretty quick since the devices don't require any balancing: the Segway does that automatically for you.
Then your guide takes you on a tour of the area. You'll get to see Old Port landmarks up close while learning about their history and how Ville-Marie was an economic hub for all of Canada with the river playing a vital role.
In order to rent a Segway, you'll have to sign a liability waiver. Only flat shoes are allowed on the vehicles and riders must be 12 years old (and at least 100 lbs) with parental consent to take part.
Departure times depend on your chosen guide, but most days have slots available at 10 a.m. and 1, 4 or 7 p.m. The later 8 p.m. sundown tours are $79 per Segway with sun-refracting views of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, the Clock Tower, Bonsecours Market and Grande Roue. You can book your rentals in advance here.
If the two-wheeled vehicles aren't your thing. ÉcoRécréo also offers three-person quadricycle rentals for 30 minutes at $26 and one hour at $39. The six-person option goes for $52 by the half hour and $78 for a full hour.