Montreal's Old Port Is Hosting Beachfront Parties To Watch The Fireworks Festival For $7
Each week will feature a soundtrack by a different local DJ. 🎆
Montreal's weekly summer fireworks display returns on June 25 and you'll want to find the best vantage point to catch the spectacular show over the Saint Lawrence River. One of the more unique spots is the Clock Tower Beach in the Old Port, where you'll not only have an unobstructed view of the colourful explosions as they light up the night sky, but a three-hour live DJ show, and access to a bistro that serves food and drinks.
Tickets to attend the The Sky Belongs to the DJ Evenings go for $7 online. Each show you'll be able to dip your toes in the sand starting at 7 p.m., watch the sun go down, and enjoy a meal to the soundtrack of a local DJ. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m. and last about half an hour.
Each beachside event will feature a different DJ:
- June 25 - DJ Kelly
- July 2 - DJ Jared Ross
- July 9 - DJ Asma
- July 13 - DJ Wordyword
- July 16 - DJ Funkyfalz
- July 20 - DJ Poptrt
- July 27 - DJ Tallandskinny
- August 3 - DJ Truspin
- August 6 - DJ Alex Murphyrates and Conditions
There will be similar thematic variation for the firework displays:
- June 25 - Je me souviens. The show is set to the music of Québec artists, from Jean-Pierre Ferland and Leonard Cohen, to Coeur de Pirate and Marie-Mai.
- July 2 - Tribute to Prince. The display will feature fan favourites by the pop icon, including Kiss, When Doves Cry, Purple Rain, and more.
- July 9 - Mexico, Bells & Drums. The show pulls from Sundays in Mexico, featuring processions and parades that often wind their way through the street to the sound of cymbals and drums.
- July 13 - Evolution of Hungarian Music. The soundtrack of this performance will feature legendary composers, like Liszt, Bartók, Kodaly, Erkel, Lehar and Dés, before transitioning to a modern Hungarian soundtrack.
- July 16 - Quebec Myths & Legends. This performance will bring to life Quebec folklore characters, like the Werewolf, the Lady in White, the Blue Pig, and more.
- July 20 - The Heart of Italy. From good food and music, to F1 racing and soccer, the who will take audiences on a journey through the country.
- July 27 - Croatia, The World of Dance. Fireworks will light up to the colours of dance styles, like tango, twist, waltz, rock’n’roll, samba, and more.
- August 3 - England, 60 years of Unforgettable Music. Inspired by musicals from the 1960s to the 2010s, the display will feature hits from Abba, Queen, Bonnie Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Paul McCartney, and Coldplay.
- August 6 - Tribute to Genesis. Songs like Turn It on Again, Abacab, Dance on a Volcano, Invisible Touch, and more, are behind the visuals of this show.
This year's fireworks line-up is the 36th edition of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec that operates out of La Ronde.
The Sky Belongs to the DJ Evenings
A couple hug each other next to the railing of the Clock Tower Beach watching a fireworks display over the water.
Christian Blais, Courtesy of the Vieux-Port de Montréal.
When: June 25 - August 6, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Clock Tower Beach.
Cost: $7
Wheelchair Accessibility: Yes