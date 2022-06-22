Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal old port

Montreal's Old Port Is Hosting Beachfront Parties To Watch The Fireworks Festival For $7

Each week will feature a soundtrack by a different local DJ. 🎆

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​People stand on the Clock Tower Beach watching the fireworks show over the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

People stand on the Clock Tower Beach watching the fireworks show over the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Christian Blais, Courtesy of the Vieux-Port de Montréal.

Montreal's weekly summer fireworks display returns on June 25 and you'll want to find the best vantage point to catch the spectacular show over the Saint Lawrence River. One of the more unique spots is the Clock Tower Beach in the Old Port, where you'll not only have an unobstructed view of the colourful explosions as they light up the night sky, but a three-hour live DJ show, and access to a bistro that serves food and drinks.

Tickets to attend the The Sky Belongs to the DJ Evenings go for $7 online. Each show you'll be able to dip your toes in the sand starting at 7 p.m., watch the sun go down, and enjoy a meal to the soundtrack of a local DJ. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m. and last about half an hour.

Each beachside event will feature a different DJ:

  • June 25 - DJ Kelly
  • July 2 - DJ Jared Ross
  • July 9 - DJ Asma
  • July 13 - DJ Wordyword
  • July 16 - DJ Funkyfalz
  • July 20 - DJ Poptrt
  • July 27 - DJ Tallandskinny
  • August 3 - DJ Truspin
  • August 6 - DJ Alex Murphyrates and Conditions

There will be similar thematic variation for the firework displays:

  • June 25 - Je me souviens. The show is set to the music of Québec artists, from Jean-Pierre Ferland and Leonard Cohen, to Coeur de Pirate and Marie-Mai.
  • July 2 - Tribute to Prince. The display will feature fan favourites by the pop icon, including Kiss, When Doves Cry, Purple Rain, and more.
  • July 9 - Mexico, Bells & Drums. The show pulls from Sundays in Mexico, featuring processions and parades that often wind their way through the street to the sound of cymbals and drums.
  • July 13 - Evolution of Hungarian Music. The soundtrack of this performance will feature legendary composers, like Liszt, Bartók, Kodaly, Erkel, Lehar and Dés, before transitioning to a modern Hungarian soundtrack.
  • July 16 - Quebec Myths & Legends. This performance will bring to life Quebec folklore characters, like the Werewolf, the Lady in White, the Blue Pig, and more.
  • July 20 - The Heart of Italy. From good food and music, to F1 racing and soccer, the who will take audiences on a journey through the country.
  • July 27 - Croatia, The World of Dance. Fireworks will light up to the colours of dance styles, like tango, twist, waltz, rock’n’roll, samba, and more.
  • August 3 - England, 60 years of Unforgettable Music. Inspired by musicals from the 1960s to the 2010s, the display will feature hits from Abba, Queen, Bonnie Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Paul McCartney, and Coldplay.
  • August 6 - Tribute to Genesis. Songs like Turn It on Again, Abacab, Dance on a Volcano, Invisible Touch, and more, are behind the visuals of this show.

This year's fireworks line-up is the 36th edition of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec that operates out of La Ronde.

The Sky Belongs to the DJ Evenings

\u200bA couple hug each other next to the railing of the Clock Tower Beach watching a fireworks display over the water.

A couple hug each other next to the railing of the Clock Tower Beach watching a fireworks display over the water.

Christian Blais, Courtesy of the Vieux-Port de Montréal.

When: June 25 - August 6, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Clock Tower Beach.

Cost: $7

Wheelchair Accessibility: Yes

Facebook Event

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...