Montreal's Planetarium Is Hosting A Free Night Sky Gazing Event With Telescopes In May

Cute date night anyone?

Senior Editor
Person peers through a telescope outside Montreal's Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium at dusk.

Espace pour la vie/Vincent Dalto

Montreal's Rio Tino Alcan Planetarium is throwing a free "AstroFest" on May 7 with free outdoor activities all day long — including an opportunity to view celestial bodies in the night sky with a telescope.

AstroFest kicks off at 11 a.m. with an array of information booths, workshops, presentations, and arts and crafts activities that sound like they might be more family-oriented.

But it looks like things will get more exciting after 7 p.m. when Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques will give a presentation on the possibility of future lunar missions.

"Musical entertainment" will begin at 8 p.m. From 8:30 to 11 p.m. participants will be invited to use the telescope.

More details about the event are forthcoming. In the meantime, prospective attendees have to book a seat is they want to attend Saint-Jacques' presentation in person. It will also be broadcast outside and on social media, Espace pour la vie promises.

The organization also clarifies that while AstroFest activities will be free, admissions costs will still apply to the regular program inside the planetarium.

Get the Astrofest details below.

Montreal Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium AstroFest

Price: Free

Where: Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, 4801, avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montreal, QC

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 7, 2022

  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: information booths, workshops, presentations, and arts and crafts
  • 7 p.m.: presentation by Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques
  • 8 p.m.: musical entertainment
  • 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.: night sky gazing

Website

