Stargazing

These Global Cities Were Ranked As The Best Stargazing Spots & Montreal Made The List

A starry sky never fails to impress. ⭐️✨

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
People stargazing in a field, Right: Montreal skyline at night with view of the moon.

Rad Pozniakov | Unsplash, Ivodem2002 | Dreamstime

If you've been looking for a relaxing nighttime experience, then stargazing is a definite must-try.

Compare The Market released its list of the best international cities for stargazing, and a handful of Canadian cities made the list, including Montreal.

Considering Quebec is full of magical places to set your sights on the starry sky, it's no surprise that Montreal is a top spot.

In fact, the city is expected to get a front-row seat when the 2022 Buck supermoon makes its appearance on July 13.

As for stargazing, the 514 managed to secure the 17th spot out of the 50 international cities that made the "best ranked" list.

The study analyzed a few different factors for ranking the top cities for stargazing, which included light pollution, altitude, precipitation and temperatures, which "play a role in our ability to make out stars in the night sky," Compare The Market said.

Montreal earned a total score of 36.40 when it comes to the city's levels of light pollution and a 5.95 overall stargazing score.

While Denver, Colorado snagged the top spot, a few other Canadian cities also scored high, including Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, who landed in the third and fourth spots respectively.

Kitchener, Ontario took the 10th spot, while Montreal was next up in 17th when it came to Canadian locations.

Toronto also landed in the top 20, securing the 20th spot on the list, proving Canada to be quite the hot destination for stargazing.

So, grab your crew, and a few blankets, and spend your night gazing at the starry sky.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

