Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles Will Transform Into A Catwalk With A Giant Pop-Up Shop
Wear your best looks while you strut to live music during the city's fashion and design festival! 🤩
From August 25 to 28, Quartier des Spectacles will transform into a giant catwalk to showcase what Canadian designers & artisans have to offer in terms of new fashion trends. For four days, Montreal fahionistas can find inspiration and perfect their look by attending 16 free runway shows downtown.
You can expect new original collections and meaningful clothing as many of the brands presented will be advocating for a cause. You can attend shows by La Pimbêche, an intersectional feminist designer, 1er Mai who is promoting sustainability, or even Lakuachimoto, a genderless line based in our city. Other free catwalk shows include FDG Design, Krykou, Made to be mad, Moni Amuli Couture & more.
Of course, you 'll have the possibility to grow your own wardrobe with a pop up store space including more than forty established brands and local artisans. You can plan your shopping list beforehand by looking at their online stores now.
Many musicians and dancers will entertain the crowd in between two fashion shows or compulsive buys. This year, festival-goers can expect a diversity of performers from different backgrounds, including African dances and vocalists, French rap, DJs, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and the ballroom scene as well as the Scream Dance Academy.
Note that bars serving alcoholics and non-alcoholic beverages will be installed on site so you can sip on a cocktail while watching the models showing off their best attributes.
Fashion + Design Festival
Cost: Free fashion shows & performances
When: August 25 to 28
Where: Quartier des Spectacles