Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
îlesoniq

îLESONIQ 2022: The Best & Biggest Fashion Trends At This Year's Festival

People showed up and showed out at this year's ÎLESONIQ! ✨

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Outfits from îLESONIQ 2022.

Outfits from îLESONIQ 2022.

@lapetitetablettedechocolat | Instagram, Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

Another year, another ÎLESONIQ festival. This year's musical festivities certainly didn't disappoint as big names including Sean Paul, Illenium, Swedish House Mafia, Joel Corry and French Montana took the stage in Montreal.

Much like the music, the fashion came through as folks showed up and showed out at this year's event. With people coming in from all corners of the world to soak in those festival vibes, the fashion was a mix of just about everything you'd expect and then some.

From matching moments, non-stop neon, animal print, and boho-chic, here are some of the best and biggest fashion moments from this year's ÎLESONIQ.

Black Never Goes Out Of Style

Black on black on black is always a go-to when it comes to festival wear, and this year's crowd at ÎLESONIQ definitely got the memo. From mesh tops and skirts, and chains, to fishnet stockings, black never goes out of style.

Pretty In Pink

Many festivalgoers decided to strut it in all-pink ensembles that definitely stood out this year, and we aren't mad about it one single bit.

Fringe Fabulousness

Fringe has returned with a vengeance and ÎLESONIQ 2022 was proof of just that. From matching fringe tops and bottoms to skirts that glittered all festival-long, fringe is back and here to stay.

Animal Print

While the cowgirl chic look was a popular fashion choice at this year's festival, many people upped the ante by going for an animal print style and it totally worked.

Non-Stop Colour

Colour is always a go-to when it comes to music festivals, so it was no surprise that this year's crowd showcased all the colours of the rainbow. From neon moments, and colour blocking, all the way to posing in pastel, a sea of colour totally took over ÎLESONIQ this year.

Matchy Matchy

Who doesn't love a matching moment? Many couples decked themselves out in matching ensembles, while friend groups coordinated their 'fits in psychedelic prints that were simply perfect for this year's festival.

Butterflies

Butterfly fashion was everywhere at this year's ÎLESONIQ and is totally making a comeback ever since Mariah Carey popularized the Ungaro butterfly top back in 2000.

Floral At A Festival? Groundbreaking

Floral never goes out of style, no matter what Miranda Priestly has to say. From floral tops, and matching ensembles, all the way to resort-inspired fashions, flowers were definitely in bloom.

Bandanas & Boho

Bandanas were everywhere this year, and the boho-chic vibe was a fan fave, per usual.

'Till next year ÎLESONIQ.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...