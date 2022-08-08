îLESONIQ 2022: The Best & Biggest Fashion Trends At This Year's Festival
People showed up and showed out at this year's ÎLESONIQ! ✨
Another year, another ÎLESONIQ festival. This year's musical festivities certainly didn't disappoint as big names including Sean Paul, Illenium, Swedish House Mafia, Joel Corry and French Montana took the stage in Montreal.
Much like the music, the fashion came through as folks showed up and showed out at this year's event. With people coming in from all corners of the world to soak in those festival vibes, the fashion was a mix of just about everything you'd expect and then some.
From matching moments, non-stop neon, animal print, and boho-chic, here are some of the best and biggest fashion moments from this year's ÎLESONIQ.
Black Never Goes Out Of Style
Black on black on black is always a go-to when it comes to festival wear, and this year's crowd at ÎLESONIQ definitely got the memo. From mesh tops and skirts, and chains, to fishnet stockings, black never goes out of style.
Pretty In Pink
Many festivalgoers decided to strut it in all-pink ensembles that definitely stood out this year, and we aren't mad about it one single bit.
Fringe Fabulousness
Fringe has returned with a vengeance and ÎLESONIQ 2022 was proof of just that. From matching fringe tops and bottoms to skirts that glittered all festival-long, fringe is back and here to stay.
Animal Print
While the cowgirl chic look was a popular fashion choice at this year's festival, many people upped the ante by going for an animal print style and it totally worked.
Non-Stop Colour
Colour is always a go-to when it comes to music festivals, so it was no surprise that this year's crowd showcased all the colours of the rainbow. From neon moments, and colour blocking, all the way to posing in pastel, a sea of colour totally took over ÎLESONIQ this year.
Matchy Matchy
Who doesn't love a matching moment? Many couples decked themselves out in matching ensembles, while friend groups coordinated their 'fits in psychedelic prints that were simply perfect for this year's festival.
Butterflies
Butterfly fashion was everywhere at this year's ÎLESONIQ and is totally making a comeback ever since Mariah Carey popularized the Ungaro butterfly top back in 2000.
Floral At A Festival? Groundbreaking
Floral never goes out of style, no matter what Miranda Priestly has to say. From floral tops, and matching ensembles, all the way to resort-inspired fashions, flowers were definitely in bloom.
Bandanas & Boho
Bandanas were everywhere this year, and the boho-chic vibe was a fan fave, per usual.
'Till next year ÎLESONIQ.