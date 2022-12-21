Montreal's West Island Has A Giant New Arcade & You Can Play Free On Select Holidays
A fun way to start the new year 🕹️👾
There can never be too many arcades in the 514. A new one just opened its doors on December 13 in Pointe-Claire in the Sources Mega Center. Located in the heart of Montreal's West Island, Mira Amusement has over 65 machines, including some that'll bring back memories from your childhood and teenage years!
Plus, on Christmas Day, as well as January 1, 2023, all visitors can get a complementary play card granting them two games for free from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Between the Fast & Furious Super Car game, the Beatles or Godzilla-themed pinball machines, and all the Super Bikes, this spot will be a major blast for nostalgic gamers, digitally competitive types and fans of Jurassic Park, Halo and the Walking Dead.
Other arcade games include Maximum Tunes 5 SDX, King Kong of Skull (virtual reality), a motion simulator, basketball and more.
If you can't make it on December 25 or January 1, note that Mira Amusement is open every day of the week, and the card usually costs $1, with games varying from $1.25 for the basic arcades to $5 for virtual-reality games — You can also book the space for private events by contacting mirawest@miraamusement.com or (514) 316-6472.
Mira Amusement West Island
Where: 48C boulevard Brunswick, Pointe-Claire, QC (inside the Sources Mega Center)
When: Open every day of the week.
- Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- December 24 and December 31, 2022: from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- December 25, 2022 and January 1, 2023: from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.