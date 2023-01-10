This Claw Machine Arcade On Montreal's South Shore Has Tokyo Vibes & Super Cute Prizes
It's overflowing with kawaii stuffies.🧸
If you're a fan of all things kawaii from Japan, the Montreal suburb of Brossard has a new arcade with tons of stuffed toys just waiting for you to bring them home! Is Montreal undergoing an arcade revival? That's not clear, but CläwMee, which opened in December 2022, has a collection of claw machines filled with plush animals, all in a Neo-Tokyo atmosphere with neon lights and bright colours.
From stuffed little avocados to cute Squid Games characters, funny-looking bananas, Pokemons, Hello Kitties and even smiling bubble teas, there is certainly at least one cuddly toy that will win your heart and make you want to play.
@claw_mee
7800 Boul. Taschereau Viens nous voir! Come see us! #squidgame #plushies #avocado #amongus #brossard
The space also has pink shopping carts to carry your new stuffed friends around, as well as a photo booth with angel wings.
You can trade your plushies for bigger prizes, so you could end up heading home with video games and other higher value items!
To play, you must buy tokens, and spend a minimum of $20 for 25 tokens up to $120 for 260 tokens.
CläwMee is open every day except Tuesdays. At the time of writing, the opening hours are posted weekly on the arcade's socials.
Whether you're looking to impress your date with an original indoor activity this winter, or you simply want to grow your family of teddy bears, you might want to give CläwMee a try.
CläwMee
Cost: The price varies according to the number of tokens you buy ($20 to $120).
When: Every day except Tuesday.
Address: 7800, boulevard Taschereau, Brossard, QC