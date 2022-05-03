The New BYOB Arcade In Montreal Is Now Open — Here's Your First Look (VIDEO)
A blast from the past!
Anyone whose been on the hunt for a spot to host their next party, the new BYOB arcade in Montreal, Arcade Mile-X Arcade, has got you covered.
Between the retro Chevy, the old school arcade games and the black and white films playing on a projector in the background, this spot is a major blast from the past and will provide you with all the nostalgic feels.
You can rent out Arcade Mile-X Arcade for a two-hour block for $500 or $1250 for the full evening, from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. If you wanna know which dates are available to book, you can check out the booking calendar.
These prices may seem big at first glance, but when you realize that you can have a maximum of 50 people, you'll find solace in the fact that that's only $10 per person for a two-hour event.
And during this time, all the arcade games are on free play, so no one has to feel like the machines are stealing their money from them.
And for the real arcade-lovers out there, you can get yourself a membership. For $100/month or $1000 for a year, members of Arcade Mile-X get access to over 40 games on free play, every Thursday night from 5 to 10 p.m.
There's also a $40 plus taxes drop-in rate for non-members on Thursday nights, which will also give you free access to all the games.
There's no doubt that this is an ideal to spot to book a game-lovers birthday party!
Arcade Mile-X Arcade
Rental price: $500 for two-hour blocks or $1250 for the whole evening from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
When: Check the booking calendar for available dates
Where: 6560, ave. de l'Esplanade #020, Montreal, QC