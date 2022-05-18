New Montreal Area River Taxis Are Coming This Summer To Get You Off-Island
There are six new shore-to-shore routes. 🌊
Montreal's regional transit authority is expanding its summer river shuttle service after testing the waters with last year's single-stop pilot project. Starting in June, you'll be able to catch a water taxi in Montreal's Old Port and coast to more destinations, including Île Sainte-Hélène, Longueuil, Boucherville, and Pointe-aux-Trembles. Routes between Bellerive and Charron Island, and Boucherville and Bellerive will also be available.
Walking or biking to off-island destinations can be taxing, so the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) is hoping you'll take a water taxi instead. But the
"Expanding the pilot project will help us decide whether to move forward with a sustainable network of river shuttles," said ARTM Director-General Benoît Gendron.
The original shuttle connecting Pointe-aux-Trembles and the Old Port will relaunch on June 4, followed by the route linking Boucherville and Bellerive Park on June 6. That route is designated for residents impacted by the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel construction site.
Express service between the Old Port and Île Sainte-Hélène begins on June 18, while Bellerive to Île Charron boats will take off on June 24.
"This is a big step in the right direction to both improve and diversify public transit offering in Montreal and meet modern environmental challenges," said Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Montreal region and the Metropolis Chantal Rouleau.
Boat schedules will be available as of May 28, allowing you to book trips in advance. One-way tickets will cost $5.50, until July 1 when a revised price list comes out. Children aged 11 and under can ride for
Montreal River Shuttles 2022
A river shuttle carries passengers near the Jacque-Cartier Bridge with La Ronde visible in the background.
Courtesy of Navettes Maritimes du St-Laurent.
When: June 4 - September 18
Where: Old Port – Île Sainte-Hélène – Longueuil; Old Port – Boucherville; Old Port – Pointe-aux-Trembles
Cost: $5.50 for a one-way pass (until July 1, when a new price list comes out). Children aged 11 and under ride for free.