Montreal Transit Fares Are Changing This Summer — Here's What Tickets Will Cost
Prices will go up slightly for some commuters but down for others.
Figuring out Montreal transit fares is about to get a bit easier, even if some fares will become more expensive for some riders. The regional transit authority, the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), is rolling out a new fare scheme on Montreal Island, as well as Laval and Longueuil, on July 1, 2022.
The new breakdown means commuters in the agglomeration of Montreal (the City of Montreal, on-island suburbs and Dorval Island) will be able to pay a single fare for access to all modes of transit: bus, metro, commuter train (exo) and the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail network.
Costs will go up slightly for commuters who only use the STM. While STM monthly passes currently cost $90.50, for example, a regular monthly pass for all transit modes will cost $94 after July 1. The 747 bus and day passes will cost $11, up from $10. University students who currently pay $212 for four-month STM passes will pay $8 more.
Single and two-way rides will stay the same price, $3.50 and $6.50, respectively.
These new fares will only apply in Montreal. The ARTM is dividing the metro area into four fare zones. The agglomeration of Montreal is Zone A. Commuters in Zones B (Laval and the agglomeration of Longueuil), C (the North and South Shores) and D (municipalities outside the ARTM's jurisdiction) will have their own fare breakdowns.
Fares will also change depending on the number of zones commuters need to traverse.
This chart shows a partial price breakdown for all-mode tickets for travel within Zone A:
|Ticket
|Regular
|Children (6-17)
|Students (18+)
|Seniors (65+)
|One trip
|$3.50
|$2.50
|(no reduced price)
|$1.25
|Two trips
|$6.50
|$4.50
|(no reduced price)
|$2.25
|10 trips
|$31.50
|$21
|(no reduced price)
|$10.50
|24 hours (and 747 bus)
|$11
|(no reduced price)
|(no reduced price)
|(no reduced price)
|Three days
|$21.25
|(no reduced price)
|(no reduced price)
|(no reduced price)
|One week (Monday to Sunday)
|$29
|$17.50
|(no reduced price)
|$8.75
|Monthly
|$94
|$56.50
|$56.50
|$28.25
|Four months
|(non-existent)
|$220
|$220
|$110
|Unlimited evening (6 p.m. to 5 a.m.)
|$5.75
|(no reduced price)
|(no reduced price)
|(no reduced price)
|Unlimited weekend (4 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday)
|$14.75
|(no reduced price)
|(no reduced price)
|(no reduced price)
Charts for all zones and inter-zone travel are visible in this ARTM document.
In a press release, ARTM Director-General said this fare simplification process has been decades in the making.
"The overhaul of public transit fares has been discussed for nearly 40 years without coming to a conclusion. The ARTM inherited 17 fare structures with several competing logics and more than 750 fares. It was time to simplify and modernize the fare offer."