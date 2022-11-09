New Reserved Lanes For STM Buses (And Bikes & Taxis) Are Coming To These Montreal Streets
STM buses will zoom by while you're stuck in traffic.
More lanes reserved for buses, and in some cases, taxis and cyclists, are coming to major Montreal thoroughfares this month. The STM is rolling out the new lanes in an effort to improve bus reliability.
This month's reserved lane additions, 10.8 kilometres in total on rue Jarry, chemin Queen Mary and boulevard Henri Bourassa, will serve some of the STM's busiest routes, including the 51, 166, 193, 171 and 215.
On Jarry, buses and bikes will share reserved lanes stretching 6.9 kilometres intermittently between boulevards Acadie and Pie-IX. Buses running westbound will use it from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. It'll be open to eastbound buses from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The lanes on Queen Mary will run only 2.2 kilometres. But the STM calls their placement between rues Macdonald and Cedar Crescent an "ideal solution for improving timeliness and reliability." Since November 4, they've been reserved in the eastbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and in the westbound direction from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They're also open to taxis, but not bikes.
Finally, Henri-Bourassa Ouest will see a 1.7-kilometres extension of reserved lanes that sit between boulevards Cavendish and Marcel-Laurin. The STM says the extension will help it better serve the area around Bois-Franc station, a future stop on the forthcoming Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail network. The lanes are currently reserved between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
"The implementation of these reserved lanes is part of the STM’s and City of Montreal’s joint action plan to strengthen the bus network and improve its flow, reliability, and, by extension, overall performance and appeal," STM Chair Éric Alan Caldwell said in a press release.
"These new measures will improve service for more than 20,000 trips, allowing Montrealers who choose sustainable mobility to enjoy better travel conditions."
