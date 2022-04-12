OASIS Immersion's Upcoming Van Gogh Exhibit Will Let You Walk Through His Paintings
Van Gogh for it! 🌀
High art meets technology at the upcoming OASIS Immersion exhibit in Montreal, based on the works of Vincent Van Gogh. As of April 28, visitors can bathe in the light of 225 striking remixes of the renowned artist's paintings, drawings, and sketches.
The 65-minute sensory experience offers a modern interpretation of Van Gogh's compositions, overlapping parts of his works to create atmospheric new floor-to-ceiling renditions. Bright, colourful 360-degree projections with musical accompaniment encompass three massive galleries that visitors can walk through, featuring over 105 laser projectors and 119 surround-sound speakers.
The OASIS Immersion multimedia space spans 2,200 square metres on the first floor of the Palais des congrès. In addition to Van Gogh: Distorsion, the space is also bringing back RECHARGER/Unwind, another immersive show that fuses tech and ecology to transport viewers to an otherworldly environment. The ecosystem simulation features ten digital works by local and international artists that pull viewers in with psychedelic fractals and rolling tides.
The size and layout of the OASIS immersion exhibits allow for social distancing and a well-ventilated, no-contact visit. Tours with limited places will be available every 20 minutes.
Visitors can get 25% off the ticket price of both exhibitions if they buy them together.
Van Gogh: Distortion
When: Opens April 28
Where: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 301 rue Saint-Antoine O.
Entrance at the corner of rue Saint-Antoine and Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Students