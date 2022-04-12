Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

OASIS Immersion's Upcoming Van Gogh Exhibit Will Let You Walk Through His Paintings

Van Gogh for it! 🌀

A person wearing a striped shirt leans back on a raised platform immersed in green projections. Right: A couple embraces surrounded by sunflower projections.

Courtesy of OASIS Immersion.

High art meets technology at the upcoming OASIS Immersion exhibit in Montreal, based on the works of Vincent Van Gogh. As of April 28, visitors can bathe in the light of 225 striking remixes of the renowned artist's paintings, drawings, and sketches.

The 65-minute sensory experience offers a modern interpretation of Van Gogh's compositions, overlapping parts of his works to create atmospheric new floor-to-ceiling renditions. Bright, colourful 360-degree projections with musical accompaniment encompass three massive galleries that visitors can walk through, featuring over 105 laser projectors and 119 surround-sound speakers.

The OASIS Immersion multimedia space spans 2,200 square metres on the first floor of the Palais des congrès. In addition to Van Gogh: Distorsion, the space is also bringing back RECHARGER/Unwind, another immersive show that fuses tech and ecology to transport viewers to an otherworldly environment. The ecosystem simulation features ten digital works by local and international artists that pull viewers in with psychedelic fractals and rolling tides.

The size and layout of the OASIS immersion exhibits allow for social distancing and a well-ventilated, no-contact visit. Tours with limited places will be available every 20 minutes.

Visitors can get 25% off the ticket price of both exhibitions if they buy them together.

Van Gogh: Distortion

When: Opens April 28

Where: Palais des congrès de Montréal, 301 rue Saint-Antoine O.
Entrance at the corner of rue Saint-Antoine and Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

Tickets: $25 Adults, $20 Students

Website

