7 Things To Do In & Around Montreal When Those Spring Showers Are In Full Force
Don't let the rain put a damper on your spring festivities!
Just as we finish up with the cold and snow of winter... BAM! We're hit with some April showers. But not to worry — as the old saying goes, "April showers bring May flowers."
And if there's one thing we know about Montreal, the weather has never stopped us from getting out there and enjoying the great 514.
So to help you on those rainy and dreary days when you want to add a little city vibrancy and colour into your life, here are some things to do in Montreal to help get you through those spring showers.
Experience The Oasis Immersion
Price: $25 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and children
When: Every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
Address: Palais des Congrès; 1001, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Why You Need To Go: This incredible sensory exhibit first came to the city last year and has absolutely captured the attention of locals and visitors. Canada's largest indoor immersive installation is home to ten pieces from artists from around the world, including right here in Quebec and makes for the perfect place to escape the winds and rain for a few relaxing hours.
Visit The Barbie Expo
Price: Free!
When: Monday - Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,Thursday - Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Showcasing over 1,000 Barbies, this is the largest exhibit on the globe dedicated to the world's most popular doll. Celebrating everything from film history to cultures to fashion, The Barbie Expo is a permanent exhibit in the city and a definite must-see (or must-go again!).
Pop By The Newly Opened Insectatarium
Price: $17 for Quebec residents over 18, $22 for non-resident adults and $13 for Quebec students with a valid ID.
Address: 4581, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QCWhen: Opens April 13
Why You Need To Go: While spring showers may bring May flowers, that doesn't mean you can't head over to Espace Pour La Vie while you wait for the gardens to fully bloom and visit the Insectarium. After being closed for construction, the natural museum is back with a stunning new design and incredible displays, including one with butterflies flying freely and an underground labyrinth.
Treat Yourself To A Spa Day
Price: See website for prices and services
When: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
Address: Bota Bota; Entrée McGill et, Rue de la Commune O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: You don't need to go very far for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the vity. Right in Old Montreal is this totally peaceful spa right on the water where you can watch the day and your troubles float away.
See Some Incredible Works During Art SouTerrain
When: April 2 to June 30
Address: Between Centre de Commerce Mondial de Montréal (747, rue du Square-Victoria), Édifice Jacques-Parizeau (1000, Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle), and Cité Internationale - OACI (999, boul. Robert-Bourassa)
Why You Need To Go: This really cool festival celebrates the creativity and love of festivals here in Montreal. The festival is on for three months and is the perfect way to avoid the rain outside and still enjoy the vibes of downtown. Highlighting the works of 40 international artists across six kilometres of festival path, this event is sure to brighten you spirits among the springtime dreariness.
Hit The Waves At This Indoor Surf Spot
Price: See website for different packages
Address: Oasis Surf; 9520, boul. Leduc, Suite 01, Brossard
Why You Need To Go: Who says you need to wait for summer to spend the day on the water? Oasis Surf in Brossard is a one-of-a-kind spot that offers indoor surfing, year-round. Complete with a restaurant and bar to celebrate a wave well done, surfers of all levels are invited to catch some gnarly rides.
Try This Escape Room/Bar
Price: See website for room prices
When: Wednesday - Friday 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Invention by A/Maze; 480, rue Saint-Jean, Montreal QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of escape rooms, you'll definitely want to check out this spot from the team at A/Maze. Plus, this unbelievable bar and restaurant are ready waiting for you to celebrate your win (or celebrate simply being together if you don't).