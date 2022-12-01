One Of Those Classic Montreal Homes Is For Sale — Here's Your Chance To See Inside (PHOTOS)
You might not have known this adorable downtown street even existed.
Tucked between the electric rue Sainte-Catherine O. and congested René-Lévesque, rue Tupper is a street that time forgot. Largely untouched by modern developers, it sits hidden among the unfriendly concrete towers of Montreal's Shaughnessy Village. Passersby on the narrow residential street will instead find colourful two-storey townhomes, stained glass windows and flamboyant masonry. And one of its classic Montreal homes is now for sale.
The living room at 1828, rue Tupper.Zuzana Karabova | Groupe Immobilier Londono
1828, rue Tupper is on the market for $1,299,000. Listed by Groupe Immobilier Londono broker Zuzana Karabova, the home has 14 rooms, including three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and, Karabova tells MTL Blog, remnants of its historical past.
Those include a former hearth in the basement, the last vestige of a garden-level kitchen where servants used to make food and send it up to the dining room via a dumb waiter.
The house today has modern comforts: an open living-dining area, a 21st-century kitchen and a spacious ensuite bathroom (with a bidet!) for the primary bedroom.
The kitchen and dining room at 1828, rue Tupper.Zuzana Karabova | Groupe Immobilier Londono
The 1828, rue Tupper primary bedroom.Zuzana Karabova | Groupe Immobilier Londono
The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom.Zuzana Karabova | Groupe Immobilier Londono
A basement room at 1828, rue Tupper with a former kitchen hearth.Zuzana Karabova | Groupe Immobilier Londono
There's also a large terrasse and two parking spaces in the back.
The backyard terrasse at 1828, rue Tupper.Zuzana Karabova | Groupe Immobilier Londono
Get a summary of the details for this property below.
Classic Montreal Townhouse for Sale
The exterior of 1828, rue Tupper.
Zuzana Karabova | Groupe Immobilier Londono
Price: $1,299,000
Address: 1828, rue Tupper, Montreal, QC
Details: A charming townhouse on a quiet Ville-Marie street with modern amenities and nods to its historical past.