Ontario Bagel Shop Kettlemans Is Opening Its First Montreal Location — We Wish Them Luck
Bringing even more bagels to Montreal.🥯
Because there can never be too many bagel shops in the 514, Ontario chain Kettlemans just announced the opening of its first-ever location in la belle province in January 2023, just steps away from the Bell Centre in downtown Montreal.
"Bringing Kettlemans home to Montreal where I grew up is a moment I have looked forward to for a long, long time," founder Craig Buckley said in a press release.
"It is incredibly exciting to be joining Montreal's world-class food scene and sharing our unique menu of delicious house-made cream cheeses and deli selections built around our Montréal bagels that honour a 400-year-old tradition."
Hungry Montrealers will be able to visit the new shop at 1285, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal after the upcoming holiday season. We're promised a "no wall experience," which means you can watch the staff at work as fresh bagels are hand-rolled and baked in the oven.
You can already apply here if you'd like to join the Kettlemans team. At the time of writing, there are five open roles advertised as "urgent."
Perhaps this news will generate trolls on Twitter like it did in October 2021 when Kettlemans first announced the opening of its first Quebec shop. Montrealers couldn't help but tease the move a year ago.
Nevertheless, Kettlemans Bagel Co. was founded by a Montrealer and is adored by many Ontarians — it may be wise to give it a try before judging.