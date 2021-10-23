Eat and Drink

An Ottawa Bagel Shop Is Expanding To Montreal & Montrealers Can't Help But Troll It

Bringing Montreal-style bagels to... Montreal.

It's no secret that Montrealers are passionate about their bagels, and this loyalty is usually illuminated by the Montreal vs. New York City bagel war. But a new bagel maker has entered the chat, stirring up the debate: Kettleman's Bagel, which announced that it's expanding from Ottawa to Montreal in 2022.

Daily Hive first reported the news earlier this week. And, naturally, Montrealers have been trolling Kettleman's on Twitter ever since.

Tourisme Montréal used the red flag meme to... well... raise a red flag about the Ottawa-based bagel chain.

Music producer and DJ Max Graham questioned whether "Vermont based poutine" could be next.

Multiple Twitter users, including Claude Rivest, responded by asking variations of the question, "Why?"

Others compared this to Ontario-based Smoke's Poutinerie's failed Montreal venture while Taylor C. Noakes likened it to a "Saudi Arabian whiskey distellery [...] open[ing] in Dublin."

But ultimately some of the trolls came around to say it was just playful teasing and even Tourisme Montréal admitted "There can NEVER be too many bagels."

Afterall, Kettleman's Bagel Co. was founded by a Montreal native and is beloved by many Ontarians so it may be wise to taste the product before we judge it.

