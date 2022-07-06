Part Of Montreal's Highway 40 Will Be Completely Closed This Weekend
All detours will be marked with temporary signage. 🚧
Montreal's construction-caused traffic won't be letting up this weekend. From July 8 to 10, not only will Highway 40 heading eastbound be blocked off between Côte-de-Liesse and des Laurentides for paving work, but Highway 25 will also be completely closed.
Drivers won't be able to take Highway 40 East between exit 65 for P.-E.Trudeau / A-520 / R-117 / Côte-de-Liesse / Boul. Marcel-Laurin and the entrance to Highway 15 southbound (for des Laurentides). Traffic will be detoured via the Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse service road.
Work will begin at 11:30 p.m. on July 8 and end on July 10 at 8 a.m. It could be postponed if there are adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.
The planned road closures will also block the entrance from Boulevard de la Côte-Vertu to Highway 40 East, along with the lane leading to the 40 East from 520 East, and the 40 East ramps to Highway 15 South. The lanes coming from boulevards Marcel-Laurin and Décarie to Highway 40 East will be shut, including the 40 East lane leading to the 15 North.
All detours will be marked with temporary signs.
The Transportation Ministry advises avoiding the area because "episodes of congestion are expected," and says motorists should take Highways 20 and 30, or Highways 13 and 440, instead.
The Highway 20 and 30 interchange will be shut, however. So will Highway 25 toward the South Shore, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel, while workers repave the tunnel's right lane.
To plan your route, you can use the Québec 511 app or monitor the city's social media for real-time traffic updates. Or maybe just buy a jet pack and forget about driving.