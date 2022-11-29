Parts Of The Montreal Area Are Under Rainfall Warnings Ahead Of A Nasty System With High Winds
Environment Canada says winds could reach 90 km/h in some areas...
Environment Canada has issued a series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements for much of southern Quebec ahead of an expected storm Wednesday that could bring heavy rain and high winds to some areas. It looks like Montreal weather won't be too pretty at the start of December.
On the North Shore (the southern parts of the Laurentides and Lanaudière regions) and eastern Montérégie, where EnviroCan has issued weather warnings, rainfall could total between 30 and 50 millimetres while winds could attain 90 kilometres per hour, the federal weather department says.
Montreal, Laval and Longueuil are subject to a special weather statement, two degrees of severity below a warning. Environment Canada nevertheless forecasts between 20 and 25 millimetres of rain and equally high winds.
A map of southern Quebec showing regions under rainfall warnings (in red) and special weather statements (in grey).Environment Canada
In all cases, EnviroCan predicts that "most of the precipitation will taper off [Wednesday] evening but winds will continue Thursday."
Parts of the Mauricie, Capitale-Nationale, Centre-du-Québec and Chaudière-Appalaches regions are also under rainfall warnings. Special weather statements, meanwhile, stretch from Estrie to the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord and Gaspésie regions.
