Peek Inside This Enviable Montreal Home For Sale On A Postcard Plateau Street (PHOTOS)
This avenue Laval property can be yours for $1,495,000.
Nestled between buildings on one of Montreal’s picturesque residential streets lays a brick home with teal accents that invites you into its airy wooden rooms.
This property, built in 1885, formerly housed a bed and breakfast, perfectly suited to travellers with its many bedrooms. Now, the home is split into two apartments: first, at 3945, avenue Laval, a sprawling three-story dwelling with seven bedrooms and three bathrooms; second, at 3949, a comfortable one-bedroom apartment with its own office space.
Living room of one of the apartments.Courtesy of Redding Rouleau
The building has a private garden, a luxury in the city, and is selling for a crisp $1,495,000.
Listed as a triplex, this property was previously separated into three apartments, with the second story – with its open kitchen, living room, and dining room – separated from the two neighbouring units as 3497 Laval.
View of the backyard.Courtesy of Redding Rouleau
According to realtor Gabrielle Rouleau, the previous owner closed off the unit at this address to make the enormous three-floor apartment now on offer.
It’s still completely possible for the new owners to reconvert the second story into its own suite, although Rouleau finds the triple-decker apartment setup quite cool.
View of the second-floor kitchen.Courtesy of Redding Rouleau
The previous rent for the larger apartment was $4,400 per month, with the first-floor one-bedroom apartment running up $1,310 per month on the prior lease. This property is a potential money-maker for its next owner, and the large apartment has previously been rented to groups of young professionals and students in the area.
Living space and kitchen of the one-bedroom ground floor unit.Courtesy of Redding Rouleau
The housing market is slower in the summer months, Rouleau told MTL Blog.
There’s no rush to claim this stoic, patient building, and there is less bidding than in other seasons: summer is for vacationing, not for chasing down a home, it seems. This hasn’t affected prices, per Rouleau, but it does mean you can walk, not run, to give this property a look.
One of the three bathrooms.Courtesy of Redding Rouleau
The home presents an opportunity to get in on one of the Plateau's most beautiful and exclusive streets. Avenue Laval is a patchwork of bright colours, building shapes and architectural styles that speak to the development of the eclectic neighbourhood.
The new owner of the triplex will take their place in that local history.
"It's always interesting to know that a building must have lived, and is now hiding, a storied past," Rouleau said.
Avenue Laval Triplex For Sale
Video of avenue Laval from the balcony.Courtesy of Redding Rouleau
Price: $1,500,000
Address: 3945 and 3949, ave Laval, Montreal, QC
Description: A seven-bedroom, three-bathroom triplex with a backyard.