Pharrell Williams Visited The SSENSE Store In Old Montreal Yesterday
You can see his exhibit and shop his brand there now.
Multihyphenate Pharrell Williams — perhaps best known as a singer, producer and wearer of hats — was spotted in Montreal on Friday while visiting the SSENSE flagship store in Old Montreal.
The reason for his visit? SSENSE has partnered with Pharrell's wellbeing product company, Humanrace.
VOGUE reported that Pharrell is actually "taking over the store" — from the green-tinted windows to a full-on exhibit showcasing his skincare products, exclusive apparel, and an archive of his own wardrobe pieces curated by Tyler the Creator — though his personal items are not for sale.
Like much of the exhibit, VOGUE reported, the wardrobe pieces are meant to give you insight into his "creative vision" for the brand.
Humanrace started as a skin-care company with "a genderless, vegan, and clean trio of products (a cleanser, exfoliator, and humidifying cream)," but will now be expanding into other categories, according to VOGUE.
Shina Nova, the Montreal-based based Inuk throat singer and TikToker, posted an Instagram story of her at the store on Friday night. A photo shows her standing next to Pharrell holding her phone with the caption, "Pharrell meeting my mama through FaceTime."
We reached out to SSENSE and Humanrace to find out if Pharrell's still in town but did not receive a response. That said, it's entirely possible so keep your eyes peeled.
The 'House of Humanrace' exhibit at SSENSE is now live so you can head to 418, rue Saint-Sulpice to check it out.
Otherwise, the collection goes live on ssense.com on September 27.
