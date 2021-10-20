Mike Tyson Discussed Montreal In A Podcast & Somehow It's NOT His Favourite City In Canada
But he did say: "Canadians be one of the politest people in the world."
Mike Tyson, an ex-American boxer turned iconic figure, recently had an appearance on the Full Send podcast where one of the hosts, Kyle Forgeard, brought up his home country: Canada.
Tyson clearly knows Canadians pretty well, describing us as "one of the politest people in the world."
Many different subjects were discussed in the podcast episode, from drugs to hilarious stories, and we ever got to find out Tyson's favourite Canadian city, which sadly... isn't Montreal.
Tyson said: "It's so f**king clean in Vancouver… I've been to Toronto and Montreal, f**kin' Vancouver kicks their ass."
One of his reasons for loving our country, surprisingly, was the cold weather, saying, "I love the cold weather! Have a heavy coat on and sh***."