A Plane Flew Through Montreal With An 'Eat Shit Pierre' Banner & You Might Know THE Pierre
That's some expensive revenge! 🤑
Montrealers took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to spread the word about a small airplane flying overhead. While a plane in the sky is nothing to write home — or write the internet — about, this one was towing a particularly poignant banner message: "MANGE DE LA MARDE PIERRE," it read. Or, in English, "EAT SHIT PIERRE."
Naturally, Twitter users wondered: Who is Pierre? And what did he do that was so bad it warranted paying top dollar for revenge?
Someone hired a plane to fly a banner that says Mange De La Marde Pierre (eat shit) over the city 😂 with that kind… https://t.co/W09Cz4PHP6— Little Mac (@Little Mac)1632347139.0
As it turns out, THE Pierre is Pierre Hébert, a Quebec comedian.
And the message didn't come from a scorned lover but rather from 107.3 Rouge Montréal radio personality Véronique Cloutier.
L’avez-vous vu, la banderolle qui traîne derrière le petit bi-moteur qui vole dans le ciel de Mtl, tout près de Rad… https://t.co/eife8ulErM— Catherine Richer (@Catherine Richer)1632338152.0
A video posted to the "Véronique et les Fantastiques" Facebook page shows Cloutier beneath the plane and banner. The video is captioned "VERO'S REVENGE [laughing emoji]."
According to showbizz.net, Cloutier promised to get back at Hébert several weeks ago because, during the summer, Hébert started a rumour that she was pregnant.
Mais qu'est-ce que vous avez fait Pierre? Un petit avion vole tout près de la Nouvelle Maison de Radio-Canada avec… https://t.co/12w4UWeJSL— Barbara Laurenstin (@Barbara Laurenstin)1632338501.0
Hébert even went so far as to organize a fake baby shower for her earlier this month.
Will Hébert accept defeat or will he retaliate?
What happens next in this hilarious public feud remains to be seen.
