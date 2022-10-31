Police Are Investigating After Shots Were Fired In A Montreal Schoolyard
Police say "more than one" suspect fled in a vehicle.
Montreal police are investigating after shots were apparently fired in a Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve schoolyard Sunday night.
According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, the incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m., when authorities received "several" 911 calls about gunfire near the intersection of avenue Pierre-de-Coubertin and avenue de Carignan.
Officers didn't find any suspects or victims on the scene, Chèvrefils said, but a K-9 unit later found shell casings on the ground.
Citing preliminary information obtained by police, the spokesperson said it looked like "more than one" suspect fired shots in a schoolyard before fleeing in a vehicle. She did not identify the school, but the Louis-Dupire Elementary School and Édouard-Montpetit High School are nearby.
Investigators and crime scene technicians later descended upon the scene. There were no arrests as of early Monday morning.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.