Police Found 2 Men In Their 20s With Stab Wounds In Montreal Tuesday Morning

Police suspect the individuals were involved in the same incident. Both men are expected to live.

Senior Editor
Montreal police car lights.

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Two men, 21 and 28 years old, are in the hospital after sustaining what Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois described as injuries from sharp objects Monday night. Though police did not find the two men together, investigators suspect the two stabbings are linked.

Officers found the 28-year-old after responding to a 12:20 a.m. 911 call about a man who was stabbed in an apartment on rue Yvan Franco near rue Saint-Antoine in the borough of Lachine. The man was brought to the hospital with an upper-body injury that Comtois said posed no danger to his life.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said, officers received separate information about the 21-year-old, who was already in the hospital with his own injury. He was in stable condition as of 5:15 a.m.

Police theorize that the two men were involved in an altercation that could have involved "multiple individuals," Comtois explained.

In Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the SPVM found a car in which, investigators suspect, that altercation could have occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

