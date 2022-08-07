Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal police

3 People Were Injured Overnight In Multiple Downtown Montreal Stabbings

They all occurred around Crescent Street.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Montreal police car.

Montreal police car.

SPVM | Facebook

Three people are in hospital after multiple stabbings that took place early Sunday morning in downtown Montreal.

Local police received a report around 2:30 a.m. that an individual with a firearm had been spotted near the intersection of Sainte-Catherine and Crescent streets.

Investigating officers found two injured men in their early twenties. One was stabbed in the lower body and the other had been injured in the upper body by physical force. Both were taken to hospital in stable condition.

An airsoft gun was spotted near the scene of the crime.

Police arrested a suspect and believe the incident stemmed from a fight that escalated on Crescent Street.

Around 3:55 a.m., investigators were approached by a 27-year-old with a visible stab wound to the upper body who asked for help.

The man was also taken to hospital.

An altercation in an alley off of Crescent Street is the likely reason behind the attack, said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

So far, police have not found a connection between the two incidents. A perimetre has been established to protect the scene of both crimes and an investigation is ongoing.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

