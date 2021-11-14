Quebec Dance Floors Can Finally Reopen On Monday & Here Are The New Rules To Keep In Mind
You'll also be able to sing your heart out at karaoke again!
Remember all the sweet 2019 nights we spent dancing the night away in our favourite bars? Well, with Quebec dance floors finally being allowed to reopen again as of November 15, we're about to get the chance to relive those extravagant evenings once again.
Normal life... is that you?
Okay, maybe not just yet. Since we're still in the midst of a pandemic, there are some rules to keep in mind before you go dancing at one of our province's many bars, restaurants, casinos or gaming houses.
The reopening of dance floors means the end of the obligation to stay seated at your table when visiting one of these types of establishments.
Announcing this news to the public during a press conference on November 2, Health Minister Christian Dubé stressed that although some rules are being relaxed, masks are still required while dancing. So it may not be exactly what our wild boogie nights used to look like, but at least we'll finally be able to dance, right?
And singing is also being permitted once again. By singing we mean karaoke, which upset many people when the government first banned it in 2020.
As of November 15, we can sing our hearts out again. The Government of Quebec's website clarifies that "singers must wear face coverings if they cannot be 2 m away from musicians, other singers, and spectators or behind a physical barrier. Face coverings remain mandatory in all other situations, except when eating or drinking."
Get ready to sing and dance!
