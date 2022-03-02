RBC Is Hiring For Remote Bilingual Roles Right Now & They All Have Great Perks
There's nothing better than commute-free life!
The financial sector is booming right now, and doors are opening up for people who're looking for a new career. As it happens, RBC Royal Bank of Canada's Advice Centre and Direct Investing Contact Centre in Montreal has several client service opportunities available that are both exciting and rewarding.
This world-class institution is looking for bilingual candidates to fill a variety of customer service positions that not only come with a bunch of perks, but (if you’re in the Greater Montreal Area) you can also work remotely.
Alongside competitive compensation, bonuses, and generous benefits, RBC also supports the well-being of employees with services like 24/7 virtual healthcare and child/elderly care assistance. Other perks include a free subscription to Headspace and wellness credits to use on fitness equipment.
Working at RBC will give you the chance to make a meaningful and positive impact in clients' lives by giving them the best advice possible and helping them manage their money on a daily basis.
If you’re bilingual and have customer service experience, this could be your next career move. RBC champions those with a growth mindset, looking to develop themselves and acquire new skills in an environment that's constantly evolving.
Paid training, mentoring and career development all come with the job to help inspire your potential. Best of all, you can do it all from the comfort of your own home.
Bilingual Customer Service Representative, RBC Advice Centre
As clients' first point of contact, Customer Service Representatives answer banking-related questions, resolve client concerns, offer a variety of banking solutions that fit their needs and help familiarize them with RBC's digital tools.
RBC welcomes folk with diverse experience and from all sorts of backgrounds who’re looking for a client-service opportunity that’s aligned with their career goals.
Top Things You'll Need:
- Fluency in both English and French
- Previous customer service experience or strong client service and communication skills
- A love for working in teams and building relationships
- Access to a private working space and internet connectivity that meets business requirements
Bilingual Customer Services Representative, RBC Direct Investing Contact Centre
Customer Service Representatives on RBC’s Direct Investing Contact Centre team help self-directed investors by providing accurate information about investment products, resolving client concerns and guiding clients to the best options that fit their financial goals.
They also promote the features of the RBC Direct Investing website and app, educating clients on how to take advantage of all the tools.
Top Things You'll Need:
- A passion for and interest in the investment industry
- A college or university diploma or degree, or at least one year of relevant business experience in a client-service role
- Fluency in both English and French
- Strong client service and communication skills
- A love for working in teams and building relationships
- Access to a private working space and internet connectivity that meets business requirements
Bilingual Investment Services Representative, RBC Direct Investing Contact Centre
As an Investment Services Representative, you'll provide support by educating clients on RBC Direct Investing products and services that best suit their unique needs. You'll also be responsible for helping clients better understand the features of the RBC Direct Investing website and app.
Investment Services Representatives are licensed investment professionals who're required to understand and apply industry rules and regulations.
If you’re a successful candidate that needs licensing, RBC will cover the coursework necessary for you to obtain the required professional accreditations.
Top Things You'll Need:
- A passion for and interest in the investment industry
- Completed (or willing to complete) the required certifications upon joining RBC
- Fluency in both English and French
- A college or university diploma or degree, or at least one year of relevant business experience in a client-service role
- Strong client service and communication skills
- A love for working in teams and building relationships
- Access to a private working space and internet connectivity that meets business requirements
All of these bilingual positions at RBC come with benefits to help you successfully achieve that coveted work-life balance. Wellness perks, working from home and competitive pay are just a few of the advantages you can look forward to.
As a new RBC employee, you'll be embarking on a dynamic and exciting career of helping clients and providing financial advice.
You can apply now for one of these roles, and help one of Canada’s leading banks make an impact for your clients and your community.
To learn more about these career opportunities and the workplace culture, check out RBC's website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.