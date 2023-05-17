This Spa In Old Montreal Will Get You Glowing For Spring
Get ready to indulge in tranquility
If you're looking to pamper yourself this spring, look no further! Rainspa is the perfect spa oasis in the heart of Old Montreal. With a myriad of luxurious treatments and one of Montreal's only hammam rooms, you'll be able to unwind and recharge for the warm weather to come.
Whether you're craving a relaxing massage, a glowing facial, a full body scrub, or a mani-pedi, Rainspa has you covered. You can indulge in the finest brands such as Biologique Recherche, Luzern, Bioeffect, Resolve CBD, and more. They even offer exclusive monthly promotions and packages where you can be sure to find a deal catering to your spa needs. Get ready to glow this spring and treat yourself to the ultimate spa retreat!
Rainspa
Address: 55 Rue Saint-Jacques
Why You Need To Go: Relax and rejuvenate at this zen oasis in the heart of Old Montreal. Rainspa services include full body massages, facials, mani-pedis, hair removal, body scrubs, and much more. They also have hammam treatments and one of the only hammam rooms in Montreal. Check out their website for exclusive offers, packages, and promotions.
- This Montreal Spa Got Named Among The Best In The World ›
- Hot Springs & Pools In Quebec To Soak Your Way Through Winter ›
- This Montreal Spa Was Named One Of The Best In The World ›
- I Tried Montreal’s New Luxury Spa & It's Worth The Price To Feel Like A Royal ›
- 11 Romantic Spas Near Montreal To Take Your Girlfriend To For $65 And Under ›