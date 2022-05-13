This Montreal Spa Got Named Among The Best In The World
A little rest & relaxation anyone? 😍
There's no denying Montreal really has it all! From world renowned restaurants, stunning hotels, and of course, Montreal spas that are perfect for getting some much needed R&R.
Well, if you're set on a day of pure relaxation, you can head on over to The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal for what can only be described as the ultimate spa experience, in fact, it's one of the best across the globe.
Forbes released its list of winners for the 2022 Star Awards, which recognizes the best of the best in the restaurant, hotel, and spa industry, and Montreal's very own The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel was named one of the best in the world.
Forbes sends out an array of "secret investigators" to test out spas across the world, and it turns out The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal is definitely one to be reckoned with.
The stunning location was awarded a 5-star ranking, proving it to be the crème de la crème of spas in the 514.
"A soothing retreat in the Golden Square Mile," Forbes said about The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Montreal, and we certainly don't disagree considering their world class facilities.
From treatments such as the exfoliating maple body, a relaxing aromatherapy massage all the way to their herbal relaxation baths, you can spend your day there and never want to leave — and we wouldn't blame ya!
Forbes stated how the spa's impeccable attention to detail "sets this elegant spa apart, from sweet, calming scents to a carefully curated selection of treatments using renowned beauty products."
So, if you're ready for some top notch pampering, you know exactly where to go.