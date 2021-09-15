News

The SPVM Is Looking For 'Potential Victims' Of A Montreal-Area Baseball & Hockey Coach

He's been charged with sexual assault.

SPVM, Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) says it is looking for potential victims of Robert Litvack, a Montreal-area baseball and hockey coach who worked with teenagers and young adults.

Litvack appeared in court on August 3 on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching for events that allegedly took place in late 2020 and early 2021.

According to the SPVM, Litvack was a baseball coach in the Lake Saint-Louis area and an administrator for the Lake Saint Louis-area baseball organization between 2008 and 2021. The kids he coached ranged in age from 13 to 21. He also worked for the Dollard-des-Ormeaux minor hockey association for about 10 years until 2017.

"The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting one of his players to whom he gave private lessons. Investigators have reason to believe that the accused may have had other victims," the SPVM says.

Police describe him as a 41-year-old white male with brown short hair and hazel eyes. He is 1.78 metres tall and weighs 93 kilograms, or about 205 pounds. He's anglophone but also speaks French.

Anyone with information about Litvack can anonymously and confidentially contact Info-Crime Montréal.

If you require resources or assistance surrounding sexual assault in Quebec, the CAVAC helpline is available 24/7. Those who may need support can call 1-866-532-2822. Other crisis lines and 24/7 options can be found at The Lifeline Canada.