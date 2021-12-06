Payouts For Reporting Crime In Montreal Have Gone Up To $3,000
Rewards are given for tips that lead to the arrest of a suspect.
Turns out that reporting a crime in Montreal can make you some solid cash — and even more as of recently. Info-Crime Montréal (ICM) just raised the incentive to do so by $1,000.
This means you can now claim a reward of up to $3,000 for anonymously providing ICM with information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.
"Even though most citizens who send us information want nothing in return, and report incidents to us out of a sense of civic duty, as our maxim puts it so well 'Report out of self-respect'; today we are announcing with enthusiasm that we are upgrading our reward program by increasing the maximum reward from $2,000 to $3,000," ICM wrote in a release on December 3.
ICM said its success would not be possible without the cooperation it received from citizens. "Clearly, Montrealers make the difference (have an impact on solving investigation files) by passing on information of all sorts of criminal activities which they have witnessed in their daily lives."
Between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, ICM had 10,624 interactions with Montrealers, which was made up of 5,163 phone calls and 5,488 reports through the anonymous form on the organization's website.
ICM believes that prevention is a necessary tool to combat crime, which is why the company provides financial contributions to different crime prevention projects led by the Prevention and Urban Security Division of the SPVM.
The goal with all of this is to create a "safer metropolis" for all Montreal citizens.
