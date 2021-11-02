Sugar Sammy Announced More 'Secret Shows' Planned For Montreal
Prepare to giggle the night away.
When it comes to Montreal comedians, there's simply no one quite like Sugar Sammy. From roasting audience members to making fun of local politicians, he never fails to make his crowd laugh until their stomachs hurt.
And if you have yet to see this hilarious human in action, you'll be thrilled to know he just announced more upcoming secret shows in Montreal.
🎤 Montreal Secret Shows bilingues 🗓 En vente le 16 novembre Sign up for tickets: https://t.co/NVw6IXoV4g https://t.co/a7z1xViK1k— Sugar Sammy (@Sugar Sammy) 1635771827.0
The official dates for these events have not been released yet, but tickets go on sale as of November 16.
You can sign up for ticket information on Sugar Sammy's website, allowing you to be one of the first people to get the deets about when the world renowned comedian will be performing in Montreal.
Sugar Sammy is well-known for his "secret shows." His production assistant, Nastassia Markiewicz, has previously told MTL Blog that these secret shows are meant for his biggest fans and are typically set in intimate venues.
So, consider these upcoming comedy nights as exclusive as they come.
