Sugar Sammy Hilariously Roasted Someone At His Show For Being On Edibles (VIDEO)
And for going to a bilingual show without being able to understand French.
There's nothing like a little laughter to make you forget all about your problems from a minute or two. And in that regard, Sugar Sammy's shows are basically medicine.
The comedian recently shared a clip on YouTube from a show he did in Longueuil and, as per usual, he found someone in the crowd to pick on — and this someone admitted to being on "gummies."
So naturally, being high at a comedy show became the butt of a number of Sammy's jokes.
At one point, he referred to the gummied-up spectator and their friends as "Sex and the City on crack."
He even managed to slip in a vaccine joke, asking the group "Are you guys okay? Is this table all AstraZeneca?"