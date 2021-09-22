People

Sugar Sammy Hilariously Roasted Someone At His Show For Being On Edibles (VIDEO)

And for going to a bilingual show without being able to understand French.

There's nothing like a little laughter to make you forget all about your problems from a minute or two. And in that regard, Sugar Sammy's shows are basically medicine.

The comedian recently shared a clip on YouTube from a show he did in Longueuil and, as per usual, he found someone in the crowd to pick on — and this someone admitted to being on "gummies."

So naturally, being high at a comedy show became the butt of a number of Sammy's jokes.

At one point, he referred to the gummied-up spectator and their friends as "Sex and the City on crack."

He even managed to slip in a vaccine joke, asking the group "Are you guys okay? Is this table all AstraZeneca?"

