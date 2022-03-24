This Upcoming Montreal Comedy Show Has A Free Frozen Shot Hour To Really Kick Things Off
Comedy, music AND free shots? 'Uptown Comedy' taking place on April 1!
Looking to get your laugh, dance and funk on? The Kickback has got you covered. Montreal's largest English comedy show and after-party is set to return this upcoming June, however, The Kickback is introducing a brand new special show, Uptown Comedy, happening in Montreal on April 1.
The Kickback, which is headed by local stand-up comedian, Eva Alexo and her partner and local DJ, Micah, first began two years ago when the duo decided to bring comedy and music together.
The monthly show goes from stand-up comedy straight into an after-party so the good vibes keep flowing all night long.
The Kickback is now joining forces with a Toronto-based comedy show, BareJokes for a special show, Uptown Comedy — where some of the biggest comedians in Canada will all be under one roof.
The best part of it all? Apart from the comedy and music, of course — is you get a free shot at the start of the show. All thanks to Ufrost, audience members will be able to enjoy a free frozen shot hour from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. to really get things kicked off.
The fun doesn't end there. As a thank you for attending, Eva and Micah also buy the audience a round of shots, so prepare for a real fun night.
The show will not only feature the hilarious works of Eva Alexo, but Uptown Comedy has quite the roster of comics coming in.
From Dino Archie, Fly Lady Di, Marito Lopez, Chops Wunda, Norm Alconcel all the way to Keith Pedro, who just so happens to be nominated for a JUNO award this year, you're bound to get some good laughs in.
MTLBlog spoke with Eva Alexo about the upcoming show and it's safe to say it's an experience you won't forget.
"We love our audience and they know it. We encourage them to get crazy and interact with the comics and boy, do they! So it created this really warm, fun and supportive environment where you really feel like you are a part of something special... When you come to our show, you are a part of our family," Eva said.
Uptown Comedy will take place on April 1 at a secret location. While we can't give away where the show is taking place, we can share it'll be at a Montreal landmark theatre and don't fret, you'll be sent over all the deets after you buy your tickets.
So, who's ready to drink, laugh, and dance?
Uptown Comedy
Price: $20 - $30
Address: Secret Location (details provided after tickets purchased)
When: April 1, 2022, at 8 p.m.