A Teenager Is In 'Critical Condition' After Suffering A Gunshot Wound To The Leg
The SPVM plans to investigate further once his condition is more stable.
A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg from an unknown source, according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.
The boy was seen being dropped off in Ville Saint-Laurent by two as-of-yet unidentified men in a car. Brabant reported that the victim is “in critical condition, but stable” in the hospital.
Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances that led to this injury, Brabant explained. It’s unclear whether the boy was involved in a conflict, but officers are actively looking for the vehicle that allegedly dropped him off.
Once the victim is in a stable enough condition to speak with the SPVM, Brabant expects further information will be revealed.
