montreal police

Montreal Police Report 2 Men Were Shot In Saint-Laurent Sunday Morning

They're 22 and 30 years old.

Senior Editor
Montreal police car flashing lights.

Montreal police car flashing lights.

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Two men were shot in Saint-Laurent early Sunday morning. Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the incident occurred at around 4:10 a.m.

Investigators set up a perimeter on rue Hickmore near rue Merizzi. That's in an industrial neighbourhood near the rail yards in the southern section of the borough.

The two victims, aged 30 and 22, were injured in their upper bodies.

Brabant said the 30-year-old was found on the scene. The 22-year-old showed up at a hospital. Neither of their injuries is life-threatening.

The police perimeter was still up and there had been no arrests as of 7:40 a.m.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

